Tanzsport-Fotos von den World Games 2017

Serena Maso – Simone Sanfilippo aus Italien – Platz 3 Salsa World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Es gibt auch schöne Fotos von den Tanzturnieren bei den World Games 2017, die wir gern zeigen wollen. Solche Tanzsport-Fotos haben nicht immer Platz in den Nachrichten und Artikeln über die Ergebnisse – nicht nur jetzt bei den World Games in Breslau. Es ist oft schade um die schönen Fotos von den Turnieren oder einzelnen Tanzpaaren. Allerdings ist eine Aufbereitung der Tanzsport-Fotos immer sehr zeitaufwändig. Wir von Salsango bringen von einem Turnier-Wochenende oft 1000 Fotos und mehr mit… Viel zu selten ist in der Abfolge der aktuellen Ereignisse dann Zeit, solche Tanz-Fotos entsprechend aufzubereiten.
Tanzfläche bei den World Games 2017 Breslau – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Auch von den Tanz-Wettbewerben der World Games 2017 in Breslau haben wir etliche schöne oder auch kuriose Fotos. Davon haben wir einige für diesen Artikel hier ausgesucht, damit Sie einen Eindruck von den World Games und den Tanzturnieren dort und auch von den Tanzpaaren bekommen.
Wir haben die Fotos aus Breslau nicht zufällig hier eingefügt, aber auch nicht speziell sortiert. Es soll ganz absichtlich ein bisschen “durcheinander” sein, quer durch die verschiedenen Momente eines Tanzturnieres, quer durch die Tänze Salsa und Standard und dann (Sonntag) noch Latein und Rock’n’Roll.
Ergebnisse und mehr aktuelle Meldungen finden Sie unter dem Stichwort World Games, in unserem Tanzsport-Magazin oder allgemeiner unter Sport.
Viktoria Pali – Csaba Laszlo aus Ungarn – Platz 6 World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Ausruhen oder Dehnen – Tanzpaar bei den World Games 2017 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Yinessa Ortega – Sevens Rebolledo aus Kolumbien – Gewinner Salsa World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Welche Schuhe für’s Parkett – World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Was soll hier funkeln – World Games 2017 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Standardtänze World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Siegerehrung Salsa World Games 2017 – 3 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Siegerehrung Salsa World Games 2017 – 2 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Siegerehrung Salsa World Games 2017 – 1 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Pausenschuhe – Tanzsport World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Pause 2 – Tänzer World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Pause – Tänzer World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Parkett Tanzturniere World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Nickerchen – Tanzen World Games 2017 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Momentaufnahme – Tanzsport World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Magali Piedra – Juan Alejandro Pallares aus Spanien – Platz 6 Salsa World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Klemes Hofer – Barbara Westermayer aus Österreich bei den World Games 2017 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Justina Mozdzonek – Mateusz Brzozowski aus Polen – Platz 5 World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Fingernägel Tänzerin World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Evaldas Sodeika – Ieva Zukauskaite aus Litauen – Platz 3 Standardtänze World Games 2017 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Einsame Tänzerin – World Games 2017 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Dmitry Zharkov – Olga Kulikova aus Russland – Platz 2 Standardtänze World Games 2017 –
Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Claudia Köhler – Benedetto Ferruggia – Sieger-Foto World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Barbara Westermayer – Klemens hofer aus Österreich – Platz 12 Standardtänze World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
Siegerehrung Standardtänze World Games 2017 – Foto: (c) TWG2017 – Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski
