Tanzsport-Fotos von den World Games 2017

Es gibt auch schöne Fotos von den Tanzturnieren bei den World Games 2017, die wir gern zeigen wollen. Solche Tanzsport-Fotos haben nicht immer Platz in den Nachrichten und Artikeln über die Ergebnisse – nicht nur jetzt bei den World Games in Breslau. Es ist oft schade um die schönen Fotos von den Turnieren oder einzelnen Tanzpaaren. Allerdings ist eine Aufbereitung der Tanzsport-Fotos immer sehr zeitaufwändig. Wir von Salsango bringen von einem Turnier-Wochenende oft 1000 Fotos und mehr mit… Viel zu selten ist in der Abfolge der aktuellen Ereignisse dann Zeit, solche Tanz-Fotos entsprechend aufzubereiten.

Auch von den Tanz-Wettbewerben der World Games 2017 in Breslau haben wir etliche schöne oder auch kuriose Fotos. Davon haben wir einige für diesen Artikel hier ausgesucht, damit Sie einen Eindruck von den World Games und den Tanzturnieren dort und auch von den Tanzpaaren bekommen.

Wir haben die Fotos aus Breslau nicht zufällig hier eingefügt, aber auch nicht speziell sortiert. Es soll ganz absichtlich ein bisschen “durcheinander” sein, quer durch die verschiedenen Momente eines Tanzturnieres, quer durch die Tänze Salsa und Standard und dann (Sonntag) noch Latein und Rock’n’Roll.

Ergebnisse und mehr aktuelle Meldungen finden Sie unter dem Stichwort World Games, in unserem Tanzsport-Magazin oder allgemeiner unter Sport.

